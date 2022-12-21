The US has confirmed that it will transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine

In the next package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $2 billion, the United States of America will transfer the Patriot missile battery, which will become a critical element to protect against Russian attacks on Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure.
The White House confirmed this information on December 21.
The US will train the Ukrainian military to operate a battery of Patriot missiles in a third country. President Joe Biden will announce a new aid package on December 21.
MIM-104 (Patriot) is an American anti-aircraft missile system used by the US Army and its allies. This complex is manufactured by the Raytheon company. The latest version of this air defense system — PAC-3 — was adopted in 2001. The complex is capable of hitting combat aircraft, winged and ballistic targets at an altitude of up to 15 kilometers and with a range of over 100 kilometers.
- On December 13, it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden is finalizing plans to send the Patriot anti-missile defense system to Ukraine. Later it became known that Biden will sign the decision on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine only after receiving answers to his reservations from the Pentagon.