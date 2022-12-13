CNN: The Biden administration is finalizing the preparation of the decision on the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is finalizing plans to send the Patriot anti-missile defense system to Ukraine. It can be announced this week.

This is reported by CNN with reference to a high-ranking official of the administration.

The Pentagonʼs plan still needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before the decision is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. Three officials told CNN that the decision to send the Patriot would be approved.

After the announcement of the transfer, the Patriots are expected to be sent in the coming days, and the Ukrainians will be trained to use them at the US Army base in Grafenwehr, Germany.