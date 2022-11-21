Germany will transfer the “Patriot” air defense system to Poland. Presumably, it will be placed on the border with Ukraine

Poland wants to deploy Patriot air defense systems near the border with Ukraine. Berlin offers to transfer such installations to Warsaw.
This was informed by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.
He welcomed Germanyʼs proposal to strengthen Polandʼs air defense with Patriot systems from Germany.
"Today, in a telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be placed near the border with Ukraine," Blaschak wrote.
Germany offered to strengthen the Polish sky with its Patriot after the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland. Germany has 12 Patriot complexes, two of them are located in Slovakia.
- On November 15, it became known about the fall of a rocket in the border village of Pshevodiv. This happened during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of a rocket falling in a Polish village, two people died.
- Presumably, a Russian-made S-300 missile fell from Ukrainian air defense. At least this is what the mass media write about with reference to intelligence sources. Poland has not yet officially said who launched the missile. An investigation has been launched. The occupiers traditionally blame Ukraine for the attack.
- On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland.