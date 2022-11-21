Germany will transfer the “Patriot” air defense system to Poland. Presumably, it will be placed on the border with Ukraine

Poland wants to deploy Patriot air defense systems near the border with Ukraine. Berlin offers to transfer such installations to Warsaw.

This was informed by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

He welcomed Germanyʼs proposal to strengthen Polandʼs air defense with Patriot systems from Germany.

"Today, in a telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be placed near the border with Ukraine," Blaschak wrote.

Germany offered to strengthen the Polish sky with its Patriot after the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland. Germany has 12 Patriot complexes, two of them are located in Slovakia.