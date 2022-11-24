Poland asks Germany to give Ukraine the “Patriot” systems that Warsaw was supposed to receive

The Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak appealed to Germany to place Patriot systems in Ukraine, which Berlin offered to Warsaw.

"After further missile attacks by the Russian Federation, I appealed to Germany to transfer the Patriot batteries proposed by Poland to Ukraine and place them on the western border. This will protect Ukraine from further victims and power outages and increase security on our eastern border," Blaschak wrote.

Germany offered to strengthen the Polish sky with its Patriot after the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland. Germany has 12 Patriot complexes — two of them are based in Slovakia.