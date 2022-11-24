Poland asks Germany to give Ukraine the “Patriot” systems that Warsaw was supposed to receive

The Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak appealed to Germany to place Patriot systems in Ukraine, which Berlin offered to Warsaw.
"After further missile attacks by the Russian Federation, I appealed to Germany to transfer the Patriot batteries proposed by Poland to Ukraine and place them on the western border. This will protect Ukraine from further victims and power outages and increase security on our eastern border," Blaschak wrote.
Germany offered to strengthen the Polish sky with its Patriot after the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland. Germany has 12 Patriot complexes — two of them are based in Slovakia.
- On November 23, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions.
- According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces fired 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.