The Russians launched 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 “Lancet” attack UAVs over the past day

Yesterday, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces fired 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.

In addition, yesterday the Defense Forces units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Ozaryanivka, Opytne and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. In the past day alone, 50 civilians were injured in the strikes.

During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15 and 23.