On November 23, 10 people were killed by the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

In Ukraine today, on November 23, 10 people were killed by Russian missile strikes.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrskyi.

"Russia continues to launch massive missile attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine. Today we have three hits in high-rise buildings. Unfortunately, 10 people died," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, only in the period from October 10 to November 23, Russian troops carried out almost 600 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.