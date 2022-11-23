Russian troops are massively shelling Ukraine. There are power outages in many cities

Russian troops carry out massive strikes on Ukraine.

This is reported in the Regional Military Administrations.

One of the infrastructure facilities was hit in Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko reported.

One person died. One more person was wounded. A two-story building was damaged.

This is reported by Kyiv City State Administration.

There were also explosions in Vinnytsia region. The air defense system was activated in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Tymoshenko reported that a residential building in Kyiv region had been hit.

The electricity was cut off in Odesa region and the cities of Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi.

The power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP have been disconnected from the power system, the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hamalii reported.

There are power outages in Lutsk as well.

Due to the power outage in Kharkiv, all electric transport was stopped.

De-energized stations of Ukrzaliznytsia are switching to backup power, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.