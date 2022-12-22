”You will never be alone.” Biden and Zelensky held a joint press conference. Here are their key statements

US President Joe Biden said that the United States will never stop supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He stated this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden said that the example of Zelensky and Ukrainians inspires Americans and the rest of the world. The American president expressed his admiration for the people of Ukraine for their "unbreakable determination" and "position against Russian aggression." He assured that the United States will never stop supporting Ukraine.

Biden also confirmed more than $2 billion in new aid, which will include Patriot air defense systems. In addition, the American leader expressed confidence that Congress will approve the allocation of $45 billion for Ukraineʼs needs.

Zelensky, in turn, thanked the US and its allies for their support, and also proposed holding a Global Peace Formula Summit to find ways to restore Ukraineʼs territorial integrity and international order.

Speaking about the possibility of peace negotiations with Russia, Zelensky noted that for him, a "just peace" means the absence of compromises regarding the sovereignty of Ukraine and compensation for the damages caused by the Russian Federation. Biden, in turn, said that Russia had already lost on the battlefield in Ukraine. "Very soon, Putin will realize that he has lost the war. And then President Zelensky will decide how he wants to end it," Biden said.