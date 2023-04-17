The Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman received “dozens of videos” of executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russians

Over the past nine months, the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman has received "dozens of videos" of executions of Ukrainian military personnel by Russian soldiers.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated this in an interview with "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"].

According to him, in the video, Russian soldiers cut off heads, genitals, ears, noses, limbs and phalanges on the hands. Some of them were verified, and one was punished. He died during a battle with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In general, 86% of Ukrainian soldiers were physically tortured while in Russian captivity, the Ombudsman claims. In each case, Ukraine opens proceedings for ill-treatment of prisoners of war.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, Russia is spreading videos of the executions of prisoners in order to support anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Russian society and to convince the occupiers not to surrender to the Ukrainians, saying that they will do the same as the Russians do. Another goal of the enemy is to intimidate the Defense Forces of Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive.