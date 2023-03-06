The SBU initiated a case over the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war

The security service opened a criminal case over the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. It was opened under Art. 438 part 2 of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this.

"Even war has laws. There are rules of international law that are systematically neglected by the criminal Russian regime. Sooner or later, the crime will be punished. All those involved will be held accountable before the law," he said.

Procedural management will be carried out by prosecutors of the General Prosecutorʼs Office.