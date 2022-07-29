The UN is “shocked” by the video of the torture of a Ukrainian military prisoner

The UN human rights monitoring mission said it was "shocked" by the latest videos showing the beating, castration and killing of a Ukrainian military prisoner by Russians.

The mission made its statement public on July 29.

One of the videos shows how a tortured serviceman is shot in the head, and his body is dragged into a ditch. If confirmed, these actions qualify as war crimes.

"Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of videos documenting the torture and extrajudicial executions of prisoners of war and non-combatants (hors de combat) by warring parties. [...] All parties must refrain from torture, murder and threats," the UN emphasized.