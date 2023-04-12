Another video with the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers appeared on the Internet

CNN found another video with the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers. Weather conditions in the frame indicate that the execution took place recently. It was done by the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner".

The video was published on a pro-Russian social network on April 8. CNN does not publish footage of the murder, but notes that it shows the decapitated corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground next to a destroyed military vehicle.

In the video, you can hear the voice behind the camera. Presumably, the sound is distorted to make it difficult to identify the speaker.

"[An armored vehicle] ran into a mine," they say in Russian off-screen. And laughing, obviously referring to the bodies on the ground, they continue: "They killed them. Someone approached them. They approached them and cut off their heads."

Journalists indicate that the dead soldiers had their heads and hands cut off.