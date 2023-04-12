Another video with the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers appeared on the Internet

CNN found another video with the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers. Weather conditions in the frame indicate that the execution took place recently. It was done by the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner".
The video was published on a pro-Russian social network on April 8. CNN does not publish footage of the murder, but notes that it shows the decapitated corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground next to a destroyed military vehicle.
In the video, you can hear the voice behind the camera. Presumably, the sound is distorted to make it difficult to identify the speaker.
"[An armored vehicle] ran into a mine," they say in Russian off-screen. And laughing, obviously referring to the bodies on the ground, they continue: "They killed them. Someone approached them. They approached them and cut off their heads."
Journalists indicate that the dead soldiers had their heads and hands cut off.
- On July 28, 2022, a video of abuse of a prisoner of war in Ukrainian camouflage appeared in one of the Russian Telegram channels. Two other Russian-speaking soldiers castrated the prisoner with a clerical knife. In another video, a tortured soldier is shot in the head and his body is dragged into a ditch. The UN said they were "shocked". In early August, Bellingcat journalists were able to identify a Russian soldier who castrated a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
- On March 6, 2023, activists Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov posted on Twitter a video of the Russians shooting a captured Ukrainian soldier. He was executed after he answered the occupiers: "Glory to Ukraine". The killing of unarmed prisoners of war is a war crime under the Geneva Convention. The security service opened a criminal case for the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war under Art. 438 part 2 of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war. Later, it was established that the video showed a soldier of the 119th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Chernihiv region Oleksandr Matsievskyi.
- On the evening of April 11, 2023, another video appeared on the Internet, which allegedly shows the execution of a Ukrainian soldier. In a video shared by the Russians, people in military uniforms with white ribbons (usually used for identification by the Russian military in Ukraine) behead a living person wearing a uniform with Ukrainian insignia.