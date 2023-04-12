A video of the execution of a Ukrainian soldier appeared on the Internet — his head was cut off alive

On the evening of April 11, a video appeared on the Internet showing the alleged execution of a Ukrainian soldier.

In a video shared by the Russians, people in military uniforms with white ribbons (usually used for identification by the Russian military in Ukraine) behead a living person wearing a uniform with Ukrainian insignia.

The faces of the people in the one and a half minute video are covered by masks. One of the presumably Russian soldiers negotiates by walkie-talkie and gives instructions to the other (who commits the murder with a knife).

The recording also shows how these two people show the body armor with Ukrainian insignia to the camera. A yellow ribbon is visible on the uniform of the person being executed (the Ukrainian military uses them during the war).

There are green leaves and grass in the frame, so it is unclear when exactly this video was recorded. It can be assumed that this happened in the summer of 2022.

After the video appeared, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak wrote in his Telegram: "There will be an answer and responsibility for everything," without clarifying whether the video is about torture.