In Serbia, a lawsuit was filed against “Wagner PMC” due to the recruitment of Serbs for the war in Ukraine

In Serbia, a lawsuit was filed against the Russian PMC Wagner. The reason was the recruitment of Serbs for the war in Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

According to a lawyer from Belgrade, Cedomir Stojkovic, among the accused are the Russian ambassador to Serbia Oleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko and Aleksandar Vulin, the head of the Serbian State Security and Information Agency (BIA).

“We have reasonable suspicions that Vulin... gave orders, directives and instructions not to interfere with the activities of PMC Wagner in Serbia,” Stojkovic said.

He added that Botsan-Kharchenko cannot be prosecuted in Serbia because of diplomatic immunity, but he must leave the country.