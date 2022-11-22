The EU MPs proposed to recognize “Wagner PMC” as a terrorist organization

Members of the European Parliament proposed to include the Russian PMC Wagner in the list of terrorist organizations.

This is reported by Politico.

A number of deputies sent a corresponding letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala (his country presides over the Council this year). They claim numerous violations of human rights by the "Wagnerians", both in Ukraine and in other countries.

Fighters of "Vagner PMC" took part in conflicts in Syria, Sudan, Libya, Mozambique, and the Central African Republic.