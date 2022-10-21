The satellite took down the fortifications near Hirske town, which were built by the “Wagner” mercenaries

The satellite of Maxar Technologies took pictures of the fortifications built by the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner private military company in the area of the occupied city of Hirske in the Luhansk region.

The photos were published by CNN.

The satellite recorded two two-line anti-tank lanes, which, according to the occupiers, should stop the advance of equipment, in particular tanks. In the pictures, you can see rows of cement pyramids built on the example of Soviet defense lines.

Propaganda media used to show these fortifications in their videos, calling them the Wagner Line. They claimed that such a defense is being built from the Russian-Ukrainian border to Kreminna and south to Svitlodarsk, which is more than 200 km.

Analysis of satellite images shows that the fortified line near Hirske is only 1.6 km long.