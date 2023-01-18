Serbian President Vučić publicly condemned Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine and recognized Crimea and Donbas as Ukrainian territory

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić publicly condemned Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized that Crimea and Donbas should belong to Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We have said from the beginning that we have no opportunity and cannot support Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. For us, Crimea is Ukraine, Donbas is Ukraine, and it will remain so," Vuchich emphasized.

At the same time, he believes that the worst of the war "is yet to come", as both sides have dug in very hard and are preparing to defend themselves. Vuchich said that he had not spoken to Putin for a long time.

According to him, it is not true that Serbia always supports Russia.

"We traditionally have good relations, but this does not mean that we support every single decision or most of the decisions that come from the Kremlin," Vucic noted.

Serbia is traditionally one of Russiaʼs closest allies in Europe. It also has close economic ties with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the invasion, Serbia resists pressure from the European Union and does not introduce sanctions against Russia, although it is a candidate country for joining the EU and for this it must pursue a joint foreign policy with the European Union.