A draft law on the recognition of the PMC “Wagner” as a terrorist organization was submitted to the Senate

A group of members of the U.S. Senate introduced a bill to recognize the "Private Military Company of Wagner" (PMC) as a terrorist organization.

This is reported on the website of Republican Roger Wicker, one of the authors of the bill.

The document is bipartisan — it was co-authored by Democrat Ben Cardin, and the bill itself was supported by several congressmen from both parties. The document requires U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to list the PMC Wagner" as a foreign terrorist organization within 90 days of the documentʼs approval.

"The USA should call this shadow army what it is, a foreign terrorist group. We must hold them accountable, along with all those who support them,” Wicker, a Republican, insists.