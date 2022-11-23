The European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

The European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.
This was reported in the press service of the European Peopleʼs Party.
The decision was supported by 494 deputies, 58 were against, 44 were abstained.
"We need to create a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression. This is the only tool that is aimed directly at Putinʼs crimes. This is also to show both Putin and his elite that after the war there will be no way to return to business as usual," the largest faction of the European Parliament noted.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to this decision.
- Previously, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, the coordinator of the working group on the creation of a special international tribunal Andriy Smirnov said that some of Ukraineʼs allies among European countries are afraid to create a special tribunal and bring Putin to justice, because they believe that they will still have to negotiate with the current leader of the Russian Federation.
- On November 10, the German parliament supported the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) to establish a special tribunal to prosecute the Russians responsible for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 21, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a terrorist state and called for the creation of a special international tribunal to punish Russian criminals.