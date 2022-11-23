The European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

The European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

This was reported in the press service of the European Peopleʼs Party.

The decision was supported by 494 deputies, 58 were against, 44 were abstained.

"We need to create a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression. This is the only tool that is aimed directly at Putinʼs crimes. This is also to show both Putin and his elite that after the war there will be no way to return to business as usual," the largest faction of the European Parliament noted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to this decision.