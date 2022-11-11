The Bundestag supported the call of the coalition to create a special tribunal on Russia

On November 10, the German Parliament (Bundestag) supported the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russians responsible for the war against Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the Bundestag.

The CDU/CSU document calls on the German federal government to create a special tribunal for a consistent legal assessment and response to the Russian invasion. It provides that the tribunal will try those responsible for the war in accordance with international law.

The document states that the International Criminal Court cannot consider the war crime, as neither Russia nor Ukraine has ratified the Rome Statute and its amendments, which relate to the crime of military aggression.

Currently, the CDU/CSU proposal has been submitted to committees for further processing.