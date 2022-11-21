The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a terrorist state and called for the creation of a special international tribunal to punish Russian criminals.

This was announced by the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the Assembly of the Alliance Yehor Chernev.

"All 30 NATO countries supported the proposals of our delegation. Such a tribunal will make it possible to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes, but also the senior leadership of the Russian Federation. The resolution will be sent to the governments and parliaments of all NATO member countries," he noted.

According to him, the resolution contains a number of important decisions — increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine, developing specific steps regarding Ukraineʼs accession to NATO, and creating a mechanism for collecting reparations from Russia. In addition, the resolution enshrines the principle of supporting Ukraine as much as necessary.