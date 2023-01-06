MDI: Russia can stage nuclear provocations in Crimea and Belarus

The Russian Federation may resort to nuclear provocations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Belarus.

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov informed about this on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

"There is information that the temporarily occupied Crimea and the territory of modern Belarus are considered by Putin to carry out this kind of provocations. All this information is tracked," he noted.

At the same time, according to Andrii Yusov, even the Kremlin understands that such a step will be the last for Putinʼs regime.