The Minister of Defense of Ukraine doubts that Russia may use of nuclear weapons

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov doubts that Russia may use nuclear weapons in the near future.
He stated this in an interview with Politico.
“When your neighbor has madness, you have to understand that there are risks, but I donʼt see it as an immediate risk just now because Iʼm not sure. I think that even the Russians are not sure that they are technically ready to do it," he noted.
The minister added that any use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield would also affect Russian troops.
- Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with the BBC that Russia had begun to prepare its society for a nuclear strike, but added that he did not believe in the use of tactical nuclear weapons.
- NATO stated that a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine would almost certainly trigger a "physical response" from the Allies.
- The EU declared that in the event of a nuclear attack, Russia would receive a powerful military response from its allies up to the point of destroying the Russian army.