The EUʼs chief diplomat: Russian troops will be destroyed in the event of a nuclear strike on Ukraine

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that in the event of a nuclear attack on Ukraine, Russia would receive a powerful military response from its allies up to the destruction of the Russian army.

He said this during a speech in Bruges at the opening ceremony of the Diplomatic Academy of the EU.

"And then, there is the nuclear threat and Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing. And it has to be clear that the people supporting Ukraine and the European Union and the Member States, and the United Stated and NATO are not bluffing neither. And any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated, and Putin should not be bluffing," Borrell said.

He added that now is a very serious moment in history, so all allies must show unity, strength and determination.