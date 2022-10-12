NATO: A Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine will almost certainly trigger a “physical response” from allies

NATO says that Russiaʼs use of nuclear weapons "will almost certainly provoke a physical response" from Ukraineʼs allies or from NATO as a whole. They emphasize that it will completely change the war.

Reuters writes about this with reference to an official from the Alliance.

He emphasizes that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia will have "unprecedented consequences" for it. According to him, the Russian Federation uses nuclear threats to prevent NATO countries from entering the war.

Also, the Alliance believes that Russia has already exhausted a significant part of its high-precision ammunition, and its factories do not have the ability to produce all types of weapons due to Western sanctions.