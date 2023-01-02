MDI: Russia has all types of nuclear weapons in its arsenal. Ukraine knows where it is stored

Russia has all kinds of nuclear weapons in its arsenal — both tactical and strategic, but Ukrainian intelligence constantly monitors their movements.
This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Vadym Skibitskyi on the air of the national telethon.
"Firstly, we know all the storage locations. Secondly, we know the number and location of nuclear weapons carriers of the tactical level. We constantly monitor all movements of all carriers," he noted.
Skibitskyi added that Ukrainian spies are monitoring the actions of 12 main departments of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. It is responsible for the preparation and delivery of nuclear charges to weapons.
"This process is not easy, but we have experience in monitoring and intelligence of strategic and other exercises of nuclear forces, which have been held since 2014 and earlier. That is, we know all the procedural issues. Because of this, the MDI constantly keeps the nuclear component of the Russian armed forces under control," Skibitskyi assured.
- Russian politicians and propagandists often directly called for nuclear tactical strikes on decision-making centers, in particular in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia thus began to prepare its society for a nuclear strike. The Ukrainian authorities do not yet believe in the use of these weapons by Russia, but do not reject this option.
- NATO declared that a Russian nuclear attack would cause a "physical response", and the EU promised a powerful response, up to the destruction of the Russian army.
- At the end of October 2022, Putin spoke at the Valdai discussion club. He devoted the entire speech to the West and compared it to a dictatorship. He said that Russia is not threatening a nuclear strike, but is only "responding to nuclear blackmail." At the same time, Putin said that as long as nuclear weapons exist, the world will always be in danger.
- At the time, Joe Biden said he was skeptical of Putinʼs claim that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. “If he doesnʼt have that intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons? Heʼs very dangerous in his approach to this," Biden noted.