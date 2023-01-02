MDI: Russia has all types of nuclear weapons in its arsenal. Ukraine knows where it is stored

Russia has all kinds of nuclear weapons in its arsenal — both tactical and strategic, but Ukrainian intelligence constantly monitors their movements.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Vadym Skibitskyi on the air of the national telethon.

"Firstly, we know all the storage locations. Secondly, we know the number and location of nuclear weapons carriers of the tactical level. We constantly monitor all movements of all carriers," he noted.

Skibitskyi added that Ukrainian spies are monitoring the actions of 12 main departments of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. It is responsible for the preparation and delivery of nuclear charges to weapons.

"This process is not easy, but we have experience in monitoring and intelligence of strategic and other exercises of nuclear forces, which have been held since 2014 and earlier. That is, we know all the procedural issues. Because of this, the MDI constantly keeps the nuclear component of the Russian armed forces under control," Skibitskyi assured.