President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not rule out the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons.

He stated this in an interview with Czech Television.

"I donʼt want to give this assessment because there is such a threat. I believe that there is no need to be afraid of this. No need to be afraid of Russia. I donʼt think they are adequate. They can do something or not do something. You should not associate Russiaʼs ultimatums or the fulfillment of their conditions with the fact that if you do not fulfill them, they will use nuclear weapons. This is a big mistake. These are unrelated things," Zelensky noted.