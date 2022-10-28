Joe Biden does not believe Putinʼs statement that he has no intention of using nuclear weapons

The U.S. President Joe Biden is skeptical of Russian President Putinʼs statement that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

“If he doesnʼt have that intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why does he talk about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons? He is very dangerous in his approach to this," Biden noted.

The day before, Putin spoke at the Valdai discussion club. He devoted the entire speech to the West and compared it to a dictatorship. He said that Russia is not threatening a nuclear strike, but is only "responding to nuclear blackmail."

At the same time, Putin said that as long as nuclear weapons exist, the world will always be in danger.