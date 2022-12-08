The court arrested in absentia the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko

The higher anti-corruption court arrested in absentia the former chairman of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko.

He reported this on Facebook.

“Until the last minute, I hoped that the court would give me the opportunity to participate in the hearing in the format of video conference. However, my request, despite the existing technical possibility and obvious expediency, was once again rejected. No one started, and apparently from the beginning was not going to listen to the other side. The adopted decision — indefinite detention without bail — is an exceptional and the most severe measure of all possible measures,” he said.

The Center for Countering Corruption explained that the court ruling opens the way for Shevchenko to be entered into the Interpol database, without which it is impossible to extradite him. If he returns to Ukraine, he must be detained at the border and brought to court within 48 hours.