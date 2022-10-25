”They want to make a “victory” out of the mothball case. The former head of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko, commented on the wanted advertisement

The former head of the National Bank commented on the decision of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to declare him wanted. He made a corresponding post on Facebook on October 25.
Thus, Shevchenko stated that he was on consular registration in an EU country and officially informed NABU about his actual whereabouts, and also asked the embassy for a room to organize video communication during the interrogation when it would be appointed.
"Thus, I submitted all relevant requests and took all necessary actions to be involved in the investigation in the manner established by law. However, it is obvious that the question lies not within the procedures of jurisprudence. They want to make a "victory" out of this irrelevant and outdated case. I believe that declaring me wanted under the circumstances described above is an additional and vivid confirmation of the involvement and politicization of my investigation. I have got the truth on my side. I still call on NABU to ensure the openness, transparency and impartiality of the process," Kyrylo Shevchenko added.
He was declared wanted on October 24 in connection with the embezzlement of 200 million hryvnias in Ukrgasbank (Shevchenko was its chairman).
- On October 4, the former head of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko, resigned "for reasons related to health." The President approved this decision.
- Already on October 6, NABU informed Shevchenko of suspicion. The case concerns the period when he was the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank. We are talking about the withdrawal scheme of 206 million hryvnias during 2014-2019. On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shevchenko from the position of head of the National Bank and replaced him with the former head of the Savings Bank, Andrii Pyshnyi.