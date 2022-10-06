The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Kyrylo Shevchenko from the position of head of the National Bank

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Kyrylo Shevchenko from the position of chairman of the National Bank. 263 deputies voted pro.

The MP of "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak, informed about this.

"Mr. Shevchenko himself was not there, so the dismissal took place in turbo mode," he wrote.

The MP also informed that the Financial Policy Committee will meet today at 7:00 p.m. to consider the appointment of Andrii Pyshnyi as the head of the NBU. The President has already submitted Pyshnyʼs candidacy to the Verkhovna Rada.

In the mid-2000s, Pyshnyi worked in senior management positions at "Oschadbank" and "Ukreximbank". From 2014 to 2019, he was the head of "Oschadbank", and from May 2022 he is an adviser to Serhiy Naumov, the chairman of the board of this bank.