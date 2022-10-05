Zelensky proposed to the Council to dismiss the head of the National Bank

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko.

This is reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft resolution was sent to the Rada committee for consideration. On Wednesday, Peopleʼs Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada did not approve the resolution on the dismissal of Shevchenko from the position of head of the NBU, as the Presidentʼs Office did not have time to submit a motion for dismissal.