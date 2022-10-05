Zelensky proposed to the Council to dismiss the head of the National Bank

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko.
This is reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
The draft resolution was sent to the Rada committee for consideration. On Wednesday, Peopleʼs Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada did not approve the resolution on the dismissal of Shevchenko from the position of head of the NBU, as the Presidentʼs Office did not have time to submit a motion for dismissal.
- The day before, the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, resigned. He explained his decision on the basis of his health.
- On July 1, 2020, the head of the NBU, Yakiv Smoliy, wrote a resignation letter. He called the reason "systematic political pressure". On July 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Smoliy from the position of head of the National Bank.
- The Office of the President stated that the independence of the National Bank remains a priority for the authorities, as Zelensky has repeatedly said.
- On July 16 of the same year, the Rada financial committee supported the candidacy of Kyrylo Shevchenko, after which the Verkhovna Rada voted for his appointment as the head of the NBU.