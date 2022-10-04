The head of the National Bank resigned

The head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko resigned.
He reported this on Facebook.
"Friends, due to reasons related to health, which I cannot continue to ignore, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine," Shevchenko said. He added that he had already asked the president to accept his resignation.
"Babel" sources report that the former head of Oschadbank Andriy Pyshny may become Shevchenkoʼs successor. The Verkhovna Radaʼs vote on Shevchenkoʼs resignation may take place as early as October 7.
- On July 1, 2020, the head of the NBU, Yakiv Smoliy, wrote a resignation letter. He called the reason "systematic political pressure". On July 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Smoliya from the position of head of the National Bank.
- The Presidentʼs Office stated that the independence of the National Bank remains a priority for the authorities, as Zelensky has repeatedly said.
- On July 16 of the same year, the Councilʼs financial committee supported the candidacy of Kyril Shevchenko, after which the Verkhovna Rada voted for his appointment as the head of the NBU.