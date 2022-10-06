The head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko was declared the suspicion. The case concerns his work at “Ukrgasbank”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko. The case concerns the period when he was the chairman of the board of "Ukrgasbank".

NABU reported on this on October 6.

Thus, during 2014-2019, within the framework of the scheme, 206 million hryvnias were illegally withdrawn from "Ukrgasbank". Five people are involved in the scheme. NABU writes that it does not know where Shevchenko is, so they left his suspicion at his place of work, namely, at the National Bank of Ukraine.

The investigation established that the "Ukrgasbank" officials in November 2014 implemented a scheme to withdraw funds from the bank. They allegedly paid "intermediaries" for attracting money from big businesses and government institutions. In fact, mediation took place only on paper: clients placed funds in the "Ukrgasbank" for deposits on their own initiative. Instead, the "Ukrgasbank" paid pseudo-intermediaries for services that they never provided, and which most of the bankʼs clients did not even know about.

Pseudo-intermediaries were natural persons-entrepreneurs, self-employed persons and legal entities. Most of them registered exclusively to participate in the scheme: after receiving funds, they stopped their activities. During the operation of the scheme, the "Ukrgasbank" made more than a thousand transfers to the addresses of 52 pseudo-intermediaries, spending more than UAH 206 million.

The organizer of the scheme is considered to be the first deputy chairman of the board of the "Ukrgasbank", who soon became its head.