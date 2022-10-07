The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new head of the National Bank

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to appoint a new chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine. He became the former head of "Oschadbank" Andriy Pyshnyi.
The MP from "Servant of the People" Olha-Vasilevska Smahlyuk wrote about this in her Telegram channel.
290 MPs voted pro.
In the mid-2000s, Pyshnyi worked in senior management positions at "Oschadbank" and "Ukreximbank". From 2014 to 2019, he was the head of "Oschadbank", and from May 2022 he is an adviser to Serhiy Naumov, the chairman of the board of this bank.
- On October 4, the former head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko resigned "for reasons related to health." The President approved this decision.
- Already on October 6, NABU declared Shevchenko the suspicion. The case concerns the period when he was the chairman of the board of "Ukrgasbank". We are talking about the withdrawal scheme of 206 million hryvnias during 2014-2019. On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shevchenko from the position of head of the National Bank.