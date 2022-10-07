The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new head of the National Bank

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to appoint a new chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine. He became the former head of "Oschadbank" Andriy Pyshnyi.

The MP from "Servant of the People" Olha-Vasilevska Smahlyuk wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

290 MPs voted pro.

In the mid-2000s, Pyshnyi worked in senior management positions at "Oschadbank" and "Ukreximbank". From 2014 to 2019, he was the head of "Oschadbank", and from May 2022 he is an adviser to Serhiy Naumov, the chairman of the board of this bank.