NABU has declared the ex-chairman of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko wanted

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) announced a wanted list for the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko in the case of embezzlement of 200 million hryvnias from Ukrgasbank.

This is stated in the message of the NBU.

One of the deputy heads of the board of Ukrgasbank and the deputy director of the department for work with corporate VIP clients of this state institution — Denys Chernyshov and Elena Khmelenko — were also declared wanted.

"They were declared the suspicion at the beginning of October, but in a special order, because the whereabouts of these persons was unknown. Since then, the suspects have been ignoring calls to the investigator, which is why they were declared wanted," the NABU reported.