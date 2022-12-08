The SSU searched the monasteries of the Moscow Patriarchate in Zhytomyr region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) searched three objects of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Zhytomyr region.

The SSU reported this on December 8.

It is about:

Athos icon of the Mother of God female stauropygous monastery in the village of Chopovychi;

Kazan Icon of the Mother of God Menʼs Monastery of the Ovrutsk-Korosten Eparchy;

hermitage of this monastery in honor of the monk Siluan of Athos.

The purpose of the searches is to reveal the activities of Russian special services in the religious environment of Ukraine. Together with representatives of religious organizations, law enforcement officers inspect areas and premises to identify people who may be involved in illegal activities and prohibited items.