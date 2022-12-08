The SSU searched the monasteries of the Moscow Patriarchate in Zhytomyr region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) searched three objects of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Zhytomyr region.
The SSU reported this on December 8.
It is about:
- Athos icon of the Mother of God female stauropygous monastery in the village of Chopovychi;
- Kazan Icon of the Mother of God Menʼs Monastery of the Ovrutsk-Korosten Eparchy;
- hermitage of this monastery in honor of the monk Siluan of Athos.
The purpose of the searches is to reveal the activities of Russian special services in the religious environment of Ukraine. Together with representatives of religious organizations, law enforcement officers inspect areas and premises to identify people who may be involved in illegal activities and prohibited items.
- At the end of November, the SSU conducted a number of searches in churches, monasteries and laurels of the UOC MP, in particular in Kyiv-Pechersk. The series of searches began after a scandal over a prayer service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, during which parishioners sang the song "The bell is ringing, itʼs ringing over Russia. Mother Russia is waking up." The priest was informed of suspicion for this.
- Subsequently, the SSU conducted searches in monasteries in Transcarpathia, in the Mukachevo diocese, in the Ivano-Frankivsk diocese, in the Pochaiv seminary, and in the Ternopil diocese. During the searches, numerous evidences of pro-Russian propaganda and probable cooperation of representatives of the UOC-MP with Russia were found.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine. First of all, this will affect the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.