Andrzej Duda: Poland should be ready for a repeat of the situation with the fall of the missile

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the situation with the fall of a missile on the territory of Poland might repeat itself, and Warsaw should be ready for such a development, reports Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, in a certain sense, we have to be prepared for the fact that situations related to various accidents resulting from the war may be repeated," Duda said and expressed hope that this would not happen again.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent this from happening," he added.

Duda says that, according to Polish military experts, no air defense system would have had time to intercept this missile over the territory of Poland at the moment when it was flying to the point of impact.