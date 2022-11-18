Andrzej Duda: Poland should be ready for a repeat of the situation with the fall of the missile

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the situation with the fall of a missile on the territory of Poland might repeat itself, and Warsaw should be ready for such a development, reports Ukrinform.
"Unfortunately, in a certain sense, we have to be prepared for the fact that situations related to various accidents resulting from the war may be repeated," Duda said and expressed hope that this would not happen again.
"We are doing everything possible to prevent this from happening," he added.
Duda says that, according to Polish military experts, no air defense system would have had time to intercept this missile over the territory of Poland at the moment when it was flying to the point of impact.
- On November 15, it became known about the fall of a rocket in the border town of Przewodów. This happened during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of the fall of the rocket in a Polish city, two people died.
- Presumably, a Russian-made S-300 missile fell from Ukrainian air defense. At least, this is what the mass media write about with reference to intelligence sources. Poland has not yet officially said who launched the missile. An investigation has been launched. The occupiers traditionally blame Ukraine for the attack.
- On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. Reuters wrote that US President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO allies that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian missile from an air defense system. At the same time, the White House still blames Russia for this incident.