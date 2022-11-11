Ditch, embankment and fence. Border guards are building protective structures on the border with Belarus

Ukraine is building defensive structures on the border with Belarus for protection in the event of a repeated attack from its territory.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

In the Volyn region, such structures consist of a ditch, an embankment, and a reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire. "In this way, about 3 km of the border has already been arranged; the work is ongoing. This is not all, but we will not reveal the details," he said.

According to Tymoshenko, work is also underway in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions. Fortifications are being built, and the border is being set up in the regions bordering on the territory of Russia.

"Our border guards monitor the situation 24/7 and have all the necessary equipment to see the enemy far behind," he said.