Ditch, embankment and fence. Border guards are building protective structures on the border with Belarus

Ukraine is building defensive structures on the border with Belarus for protection in the event of a repeated attack from its territory.
This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
In the Volyn region, such structures consist of a ditch, an embankment, and a reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire. "In this way, about 3 km of the border has already been arranged; the work is ongoing. This is not all, but we will not reveal the details," he said.
According to Tymoshenko, work is also underway in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions. Fortifications are being built, and the border is being set up in the regions bordering on the territory of Russia.
"Our border guards monitor the situation 24/7 and have all the necessary equipment to see the enemy far behind," he said.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the event of a repeated attack from Belarus, massive shelling awaits the enemy.
- Russia has already transferred "Kadyrovites" to Belarus, as well as "Kinzhal" missile carriers, which were placed at the air base in Machulyshchye.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces believes that the risks of a new attack on Ukraine from Belarus are increasing, but the main target will not be Kyiv. Currently, the enemy is transferring units of the 1st tank army, primarily the 2nd motorized rifle division, along with equipment and mobilized troops to Belarus. They are placed on the main military training grounds of Belarus.
- There are currently no signs of the formation of offensive groups. The General Staff stated that it would take at least 2-3 months to form a strike group to attack Ukraine from Belarus.