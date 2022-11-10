A massive shelling. The General Staff explained how the Ukrainian Armed Forces would act in case of a repeated attack from Belarus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in case of a repeated attack from Belarus, a massive shelling awaits the enemy.

"Active defensive. This is how our soldiers will act if the enemy decides to repeat the offensive from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A massive fire damage to the occupiers will begin from the moment of crossing the state border with Ukraine. Every road and path, forests and hills will become a trap or an unpleasant surprise for the enemy. Its losses will be huge," the General Staff emphasized.

The enemy will encounter all possible engineering barriers and minefields.