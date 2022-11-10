A massive shelling. The General Staff explained how the Ukrainian Armed Forces would act in case of a repeated attack from Belarus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in case of a repeated attack from Belarus, a massive shelling awaits the enemy.
"Active defensive. This is how our soldiers will act if the enemy decides to repeat the offensive from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A massive fire damage to the occupiers will begin from the moment of crossing the state border with Ukraine. Every road and path, forests and hills will become a trap or an unpleasant surprise for the enemy. Its losses will be huge," the General Staff emphasized.
The enemy will encounter all possible engineering barriers and minefields.
- Russia has already transferred "Kadyrovites" to Belarus, as well as "Kindzhal" missile carriers, which were placed at the air base in Machulyshchye.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces believes that the risks of a new attack on Ukraine from Belarus are increasing, but the main target will not be Kyiv. Currently, the enemy is transferring units of the 1st tank army, primarily the 2nd motorized rifle division, along with equipment and mobilized troops to Belarus. They are placed on the main military training grounds of Belarus.
- There are currently no signs of the formation of offensive groups. The General Staff stated that it would take at least 2-3 months to form a strike group to attack Ukraine from Belarus.