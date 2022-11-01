Russia has transferred “Kindzhal” missile launchers to Belarus. British intelligence explained the reason

Russia transferred two MiG-31K FOXHOUND interceptor aircraft to Belarus. They were recorded at the Belarusian Machulishchi airfield on October 17.

This is stated in the daily report of the British intelligence.

A large canister was also spotted at the Belarusian airfield, which was stored nearby in a protective earthen rampart. British intelligence believes that this canister is related to the AS-24 KILLJOY air-launched ballistic missile (Dagger in Russian), a large-sized munition that can be carried by MiG-31K aircraft.

Russia has never before deployed its "Kindzhal" in Belarus. It has occasionally used these weapons in its war with Ukraine, but its stockpile of such missiles is likely to be very limited.

"With a range of more than 2 000 km, basing KILLJOY in Belarus gives Russia a small additional advantage in terms of striking additional targets in Ukraine," British intelligence noted.

There they believe that the deployment of such missiles is a message from the Russian Federation to the West, and is also intended to show Belarus as an increasingly large accomplice in the war.