The Russians hit the Inhulets dam with “Iskander” and “Kinzhal” missiles. Kryvyi Rih eliminates the consequences of shelling

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko informed that rescuers spent the whole night eliminating the consequences of rocket attacks on the Inhulets dam in Kryvyi Rih.

According to detailed information, the Russians fired with “Kinzhal” and “Iskander” missiles. Due to the attack, the water level in different sections of the Inhulets River rose from one to almost two meters. So far, it has been reduced by 13 centimeters and it continues to fall. Rescuers and emergency services continue to work.

112 private houses and yards were flooded. People have been evacuated.

Due to the rocket attack, several water pipes were damaged. Almost 5 000 people were left without water in the Sofiyivska community. Restoration work is ongoing.

In addition, at night, the Russians opened fire on the Nikopolskyi district. No casualties.

A power line was damaged in the Marhanets community. More than 700 families were left without electricity. Power engineers are repairing the network.

Nikopol city was set on fire four times by the Russians. They attacked with "Grad"s and a kamikaze drone. 10 private houses, 114 solar power plant panels, a sanatorium and two local businesses were damaged.