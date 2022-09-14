Russia launched eight missiles at Kryvyi Rih, they hit hydrotechnical structures

Eight Russian cruise missiles arrived in Kryvyi Rih earlier today. They hit hydraulic structures.

The video of the consequences was published by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The Russian troops sent the maximum number of their weapons to hydrotechnical structures. The goal is obvious — an attempt to create an emergency," Tymoshenko wrote.

The head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that the attack was on one of the cityʼs hydraulic infrastructure facilities. The supply of water to the population has already started, if the water has not reached you, it will soon.