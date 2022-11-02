The mass media published new photos of the Russian “Kindzhal” missile carriers in Belarus

New satellite images from Planet Labs captured three Russian MiG-31K aircraft at Machulyshchi Air Base in Belarus. The photos were taken on Monday, October 31, at 10:41 Kyiv time.

This was reported by the Finnish publication Faktisk.

According to the “Belarusian Hajun” monitoring group, these planes have registration numbers RF-92462, RF-92339 and RF-92333.

Earlier, "Belarusian Hajun" assumed that "Kindzhal" could have arrived in Machulyshchi on October 16, when three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force (RF-86902, RF-76722, RF-76724) arrived from Russia.

In addition to aircraft capable of carrying Kindzhal missiles, six Mi-24 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force and two Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force were spotted at the air base.