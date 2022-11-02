The mass media published new photos of the Russian “Kindzhal” missile carriers in Belarus

New satellite images from Planet Labs captured three Russian MiG-31K aircraft at Machulyshchi Air Base in Belarus. The photos were taken on Monday, October 31, at 10:41 Kyiv time.
This was reported by the Finnish publication Faktisk.
According to the “Belarusian Hajun” monitoring group, these planes have registration numbers RF-92462, RF-92339 and RF-92333.
Earlier, "Belarusian Hajun" assumed that "Kindzhal" could have arrived in Machulyshchi on October 16, when three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force (RF-86902, RF-76722, RF-76724) arrived from Russia.
In addition to aircraft capable of carrying Kindzhal missiles, six Mi-24 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force and two Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force were spotted at the air base.
- On November 1, British intelligence also reported MiG-31K interceptors at the Belarusian airfield in Machulyshchi. They were recorded by satellites on October 17. A large canister was also spotted at this airfield, which was stored nearby in a protective earthen rampart. British intelligence believes that this canister is related to the Kinzhal ballistic missile.
- The Kinzhal missile has a range of 2 000 kilometers. Its speed is 10 times greater than the speed of sound.