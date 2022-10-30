General Staff: Russia began transferring “Kadyrov” to Belarus

The Russians began to transfer to Belarus Chechen armed units, which are called "kadyrovites". By this, Lukashenko gives the Kremlin its territory for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing.

"Russia continues to transfer individual units to the territory of this country. On October 26, they recorded the arrival of an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation at the Brest railway station. The so-called "kadyrovites" arrive together with the Russian servicemen, the General Staff noted.

In addition, Russian soldiers were spotted in settlements between the cities of Brest and Malorita. This is the southwest of Belarus — the territory located close to the borders with Ukraine (Volyn region) and Poland.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions remains unchanged for now.