The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the growing risk of a new offensive from Belarus, but not against Kyiv

The General Staff of the Armed Forces believes that the risks of a new attack on Ukraine from Belarus are increasing. But there they believe that the main goal will not be Kyiv.

The head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov informed about this at a briefing.

"The General Staff is constantly monitoring the situation, currently the Defense Forces are taking measures to ensure reliable coverage of the state border of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv from the north. In case the enemy decides to open a so-called second front, namely, conduct offensive actions of the Republic of Belarus, we will be ready for an adequate response," he noted.

According to him, Russia is deploying aviation units and other types of troops on the territory of Belarus at relevant airfields and military infrastructure facilities. Also, covert mobilization continues in Belarus, and rockets continue to fly from its territory over Ukraine.

However, the General Staff believes that in the event of an offensive, the main target will not be Kyiv.

"This time, the direction of the offensive may be changed to the west of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in order to cut the main logistical arteries of the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from partner countries," Hromov emphasized.