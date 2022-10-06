General Staff: Belarus supplies Russian troops with ammunition, since February it has supplied more than 10,000 tons

Belarus is helping Russia in its war against Ukraine, not only by providing access to air bases and airspace but also with ammunition and spare parts. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Belarusians have sent 26 echelons with ammunition from the territory — thatʼs almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10,000 tons.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, Oleksiy Hromov.

Since the beginning of October, almost 30 wagons with ammunition for the occupiers have been sent from the Belarusian missile and ammunition storage arsenals to the Donetsk and Kherson directions.

At Belarusian warehouses, bases, and arsenals, a group of Russian officers selects car tires, assemblies, aggregates, and other spare parts for armored vehicles, which are then sent to the occupying forces.

In addition, Gromov added that today, October 6, for the first time since the end of August, Russian aviation launched missiles from Belarus over Ukraine — Tu-22M3 aircraft struck the Shepetivsky district of the Khmelnytskyi region. There were no casualties or casualties. The rockets fell near the infrastructure object and in the wasteland.