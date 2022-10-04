Lukashenko for the first time confirmed the participation of Belarus in the war in Ukraine, but he said that “we are not killing anyone”

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the first time confirmed the participation of Belarus in the war in Ukraine.

He stated this on October 4 at a meeting on military security, Belta reports.

"As for our participation in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, we are participating there. We do not hide it. But we donʼt kill anyone. We are not sending our military anywhere. We do not violate our obligations. Our participation is to prevent the spread of this conflict to the territory of Belarus, at first. Secondly, to prevent an attack on Belarus under the guise of a "special military operation" by Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. As I said, no one will shoot the Russians in the back from the territory of Belarus. This is our participation," Lukashenko noted.