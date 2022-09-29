General Staff: Belarusian military airfields and railways are being prepared to receive troops

Belarusian military airfields and railways are being prepared to receive troops.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.

According to him, construction of the airfield, repair of barracks, dormitories, warehouses, etc., is underway at the Lunynets military airfield (50 km from the state border with Ukraine). All this points to the probable intentions of long-term use of this airfield, in particular by units of the Russian Air Force.

Such engineering works are also carried out on the territory of the Zyabrivka airfield (25 km from the state border with Ukraine). The S-400 anti-aircraft missile division and a number of Russian radar stations also continue to be stationed here. And in the area of the city of Osypovichi (180 km from the state border with Ukraine), elements of the Iskander missile division were recorded.

"Measures are underway to inspect and prepare the Belarusian railway for the transportation of troops. Also, according to the available information, the training of employees of the private security company "Gart service" (Russian Federation) is ongoing under the leadership of the "Wagner" (Russian Federation) PMC, Hromov said.

He also noted that currently, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv directions.