Russia transferred about 1 500 railway platforms with weapons and equipment to Belarus in October

Russian troops transferred to Belarus in October about 1.5 thousand railway platforms with weapons and military equipment, up to 200 passenger cars, as well as more than 100 freight cars with military property.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Oleksiy Hromov, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

Currently, the enemy is transferring units of the 1st Tank Army, primarily of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division, along with equipment and newly mobilized units to Belarus. They are placed on the main military training grounds of Belarus.

In addition, Belarus provides Russia with platforms for attacks on Ukraine. Hromov noted the special role of the airbase in the area of Lunynets, Brest region, where Iranian kamikaze drones are located, as well as a certain number of their operators.

Gromov noted that the situation in the Volyn, Zhytomyr and Kyiv directions is stable, and there are no signs of the offensive groups formation. However, the situation is ambiguous. According to him, it will take at least 2-3 months to form a strike group to attack Ukraine from Belarus.